Employee struck and killed by vehicle in accident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — An American Airlines employee working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was struck and killed by a ramp vehicle while on the tarmac Monday, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call at 9:38 a.m. for an employee struck by a vehicle on the tarmac and the person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a statement.

The incident involved a single airline ramp vehicle, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport said, but no additional details on the incident were given.

The airport said it is “working closely with airline and first responder partners in the ongoing investigation and is providing support as needed.”

In a statement, American Airlines said they “are devastated by the accident” and are “focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”

While news about accidents relating to airplanes has become more commonplace in recent years, death of workers in airport operations is relatively uncommon. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded five deaths in 2023 and three deaths in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.