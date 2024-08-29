Fugitive murder suspect falls through ceiling trying to evade US marshals in Memphis

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A murder suspect on the lam for months fell through the ceiling of a Memphis home as authorities closed in on him, the US Marshals Service announced this week.

The 20-year-old suspect, Deario Wilkerson, was wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon related to the homicide of Troy Cunningham, the marshals service said.

Cunningham was found dead on a North Memphis sidewalk in April with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Tennessee.

Wilkerson is one of three defendants charged in connection with the homicide, according to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued for Wilkerson in May, and the marshals’ violent fugitive task force in Memphis launched an investigation.

On Monday, authorities tracked Wilkerson to the home in Memphis. The home was surrounded by deputy marshals, along with officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Memphis Police Department.

While the entry team was at the front door giving commands and announcing its presence, authorities heard “loud sounds” coming from the home, the marshals service said. Moments later, investigators at the scene heard a loud crash.

Wilkerson tried to hide in the attic while law enforcement searched the home but fell through the ceiling, the marshals service said.

Wilkerson was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident before being booked into the Shelby County Jail, US marshals said. He did not have an attorney listed as of Thursday morning. CNN has reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

