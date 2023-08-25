Man on motorbike dies after NYPD officer throws picnic cooler at him, knocking him to the ground, New York AG says

By Mark Morales and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A New York Police Department sergeant has been suspended without pay after he threw a picnic cooler at a man, fatally knocking him from his motorbike.

Eric Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene in Queens, according to a news release from the New York Attorney General’s office, which has opened an investigation into the incident.

“On the evening of August 23, in the vicinity of 2505 Aqueduct Avenue, an NYPD officer threw a picnic cooler at Mr. Duprey, who was riding a motorbike,” the releases stated. “The cooler hit Mr. Duprey and caused him to fall on the ground. Mr. Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In a news release, the NYPD said Duprey had been attempting to flee from police. The statement also named the suspended sergeant as Erik Duran. CNN has attempted to identify Duran’s legal representation for comment.

“The NYPD is committed to ensuring there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident to determine the facts and to take the appropriate steps forward,” the release said.

A law enforcement official told CNN the incident began when Duprey was trying to sell narcotics to a group of plainclothes officers in the Bronx who were in the area for narcotics enforcement.

Police tried to arrest Duprey at the scene, but an individual brought him a motorbike and he fled on the bike, the official said.

While he was riding on the sidewalk toward officers, Duran threw the picnic cooler at Duprey’s head, causing him to smash into a tree, after which he hit a car and the pavement, according to the law enforcement official.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

