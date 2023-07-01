Roller coaster at Carowinds closes after discovery of a crack in a support pillar

By Jay Croft and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina closed a roller coaster Friday after discovering a crack in a support pillar, park officials said.

The park says the Fury 325 is one of the tallest and longest rides in the massive park that straddles the North and South Carolina state lines.

“The tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” will remain closed until inspections and repairs take place, the park said. The crack is at the top of a steel support pillar.

A “giga” roller coaster has a drop between 300 and 399 feet, according to Kings Island in Ohio.

Carowinds says the Fury 325 takes riders to a peak height of 325 feet and reaches 95 mph.

The rest of the amusement and water park remained open Saturday, according to Carowinds’ website.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity,” Carowinds said.

