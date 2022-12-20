This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.

In Matamoros, Mexico, near the US border across from Brownsville on the southern tip of Texas, migrants — mostly Venezuelans and Haitians — are living in a large encampment, with tarp-covered tents and clotheslines stretching between them. Some families have been waiting there for weeks.

Many, including mothers and sick children, are living on the streets, in abandoned homes and on sidewalks as they wait. “They feel desperate,” said Glady Edith Cañas, director of the non-profit Ayudándoles a Triunfar.

Others are venturing to cross the Rio Grande, which separates Matamoros from the US.

On Monday, some used inflatable rafts to get across, pulling themselves over on a rope attached to the US side, and bringing the raft back.

Invoked at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Title 42 is a public health border policy which allowed officials to turn away migrants encountered at the southern border.

Just days before the policy was set to end Wednesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday put a temporary hold on its termination, temporarily keeping the Trump-era public health restrictions in place.

Now, uncertainty looms over those waiting at the border.

Meanwhile, at the westernmost edge of Texas, some 800 miles northwest of Matamoros, National Guard troops and state police line one side of the Rio Grande at El Paso, and armed members of the Mexican army line some parts of the other side at Ciudad Juárez.

There, after crossing the river — wading through discarded belongings of those who came before them — migrants have in recent days lined up for hours near the border wall to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents.

As the sun set, some lit fires to keep warm and wrapped themselves in blankets and stayed in line.

Overnight Tuesday, National Guards members and state troopers put up barbed wire, blocking a common crossing used by thousands of migrants over the past several weeks. Migrants hoping to cross were told to head to a nearby bridge to be processed for asylum.

Four people were taken into custody after they tried to crawl under the barbed wire, video showed.

Elsewhere on the US side, shelters are packed, and still, not everyone is sheltered. A crowd of migrants could be seen sleeping on the ground outside a bus station Sunday in El Paso, Texas.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency Saturday, due to the surge of migrants who have recently arrived in the community, and are living in what he described as unsafe conditions.

The mayor said Monday he heard there were more than 20,000 on the Mexican side of the border, waiting for Title 42 to be lifted.

Drone footage showed a large crowd of migrants lining up near the border in El Paso Tuesday, with families and small children waiting near barbed wiring and Texas National Guard troops.

Across the Rio Grande, Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, has also seen an uptick in arrivals in recent weeks, according to Mayor Perez Cuellar. “This is a city of migrants,” he told CNN.

Thousands are also waiting for Title 42 to be lifted in Reynosa, a Mexican city across the border from the Rio Grande Valley, including 4,000 who are staying in two shelters and an estimated 4,000 in other encampments and the surrounding areas, according to Pastor Hector Silva.

Migrants who make it to the border often undergo arduous journeys to get there.

One migrant, who identified himself as Brian, told CNN in Spanish he and his mother left Venezuela three months ago full of dreams of a life in the US. Only he made it to South Texas.

The mother and son were traveling through the infamous Darien Gap, a dangerous 37-mile stretch of jungle through which migrants cross from Colombia to Panama. Brian said he was helping his mother cross when she grabbed a branch and then she fell down a cliff and into a river.

Now on his way to New York, Brian said he’ll never forget the look in his mother’s eyes as she fell.

US border officials have been bracing for an influx of migrants

In the lead-up to what was meant to be the Title 42 expiration date, border authorities in the Rio Grande Valley encountered between 900 and 1,200 migrants daily during the past two weeks, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

And a senior Border Patrol official said last week more than 2,400 migrants crossed into the US near El Paso daily over the weekend, describing the number as a “major surge in illegal crossings” in the area.

Officials have predicted lifting Title 42 would likely result in a spike in the number of migrants trying to cross into the US, and border cities braced for a flood of migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security projected between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border daily when Title 42 ends, more than double the current number of people crossing, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, housing the arriving migrants has presented a challenge.

“I really believe that today our asylum-seekers are not safe as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets and that’s not the way we want to treat people,” El Paso’s Mayor said Saturday.

Two vacant schools in El Paso will be used as temporary sheltering facilities for migrants, city authorities announced Tuesday, in addition to three emergency shelter hotels.

The city is also sending teams to the different areas where migrants are gathering to provide transportation services and temporary shelter.

“All eyes are on El Paso and for this reason, we must show the world the compassion our community is known for and illustrate the resilience and strength of our region,” City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said in a statement.

Title 42 frozen, but plans still underway

The Department of Homeland Security last week released a plan for the scheduled end of Title 42. It involved surging resources to the border — including hiring nearly 1,000 Border Patrol processing coordinators — and increasing transportation resources, like flights and buses.

Despite the freeze on ending the policy, US authorities are moving forward with planning.

“We’re going on as if nothing’s changed,” a senior US Customs and Border Protection official told CNN, adding policy discussions are still underway to provide other legal pathways to Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans who make up a large number of encounters.

As for what happens on Wednesday if the expiration is still on hold, one official said there may be a “mini surge.”

“I think there’s some that probably haven’t gotten the message and won’t until they cross,” the official said. “There are some already committed who will cross.”

CNN’s Rosa Flores, David Culver, Catherine E. Shoichet, Priscilla Alvarez and Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.