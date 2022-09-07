5 things to know for September 7: Extreme heat, Primaries, Covid-19, Ukraine, Apple

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

With summer nearing an end, the battle to get employees back into the office is getting a little more heated. About 70% of mid- to large-sized companies experimenting with hybrid work schedules have said they want employees back in the office for a set number of days each week. But many workers aren’t so sure — and are increasingly seeking new opportunities where the leniency will last.

1. Extreme heat

A brutal heat wave baking the western US has brought record-breaking temperatures and threatened widespread power outages this week. In California, Sacramento hit 116 degrees on Tuesday, the hottest day on record for the state capital, according to the National Weather Service. Records have also recently been surpassed in parts of Northern California, Utah and Montana — with some cities shattering previous daily highs by more than 10 degrees. As a result, some of the nation’s largest utility companies are notifying their customers to prepare for potential rotating power outages. Forecasts show the oppressive heat across much of the West is expected to last through at least Friday.

2. Primaries

Voters in Massachusetts have selected a former state lawmaker endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for governor, CNN projects. The win by Geoff Diehl sets up a showdown with Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey in the general election. Diehl will be the heavy underdog against Healey, whom CNN projected earlier Tuesday would win the Democratic nomination, setting her up to potentially become the state’s first out lesbian governor. Separately, the most competitive high-profile Democratic primary Tuesday was for the nomination to succeed Healey as state attorney general. CNN projects former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell, the first Black woman to serve in that job, will win the nomination.

3. Covid-19

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that the US is moving toward annual shots against Covid-19. While this isn’t a surprise, as federal health officials have been hinting at such a change since the spring, it does mark a significant moment as the government continues to de-escalate its pandemic efforts. Vaccine experts also say the shift to yearly shots signals that Covid-19 isn’t going away. Dr. Ashish Jha, who is leading the White House Covid-19 Response Team, said newly authorized updated Covid-19 boosters will be free of charge to all who qualify and want them, but future vaccines and treatments may not be, as pandemic funding continues to dwindle.

4. Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet next week, according to Russian state media. This would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders who have established a close relationship since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. Experts say the meeting also signals the importance of the Russian relationship for China in the face of international blowback for Moscow’s unprovoked military actions. Separately, an investigation at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant determined that safety principles were violated at the site, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said in a report Tuesday. The agency has called for a “safety zone” to prevent a nuclear accident amid sustained shelling.

5. Apple

Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company’s annual September keynote event later today. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on Apple’s website and social media channels. This year’s event has been teased with a “far out” tagline and an invitation featuring a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo. This has led some to speculate there will be major camera upgrades coming to allow for better nighttime or long-distance photography. It’s also rumored the iPhone 14 lineup will include a 6.7-inch phone that’s not a Pro model, meaning it will have the bigger screen size but without the higher price tag. But in typical fashion, Apple has not released any pricing details or specifications in order to build excitement for the announcement today.

TODAY’S NUMBER

1/3

That figure represents how much of Pakistan is currently underwater due to never-before-seen, deadly flooding. More than 33 million people have been affected and the death toll has risen to 1,300, officials say.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m shocked. Just shocked. I really did not feel like the state was going to move on me in such a way.”

— New Mexico county commissioner Couy Griffin, on being removed from his elected office on Tuesday for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Griffin, an ardent conspiracy theorist and founder of Cowboys for Trump, also refused to certify the state’s primary election results this summer in Otero County, New Mexico. This historic ruling represents the first time an elected official has been removed from office for their participation or support of the Capitol riot.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Getting up close with wildlife

