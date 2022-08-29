5 things to know for August 29: NASA, Flooding, Shootings, Covid-19, Ukraine

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Grab your coffee — it’s almost time for liftoff. NASA is gearing up for the launch of its historic Artemis I mission today, its first trip to the moon in nearly 50 years. Watch parties are popping up all over the country, showing that American space exploration has the ability to bridge political divides and unite the nation in excitement.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. NASA

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a spacecraft is preparing to launch on a journey to the moon. The uncrewed Artemis I mission is scheduled to lift off today between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But several issues have cropped up since the rocket began fueling after midnight. The Artemis team is evaluating the delays to determine how it impacts the launch. Here’s how to watch. While there is no human crew aboard the mission, it’s the first step of the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and eventually land them on Mars. The weather is also looking promising for launch. For the beginning of today’s launch window, the chances of favorable weather are about 80%, according to a US Space Force forecast. However, chances decrease to 60% closer to the end of the window as the probability of scattered showers and storms increases. The last crewed landing on the moon, Apollo 17, took place in 1972.

2. Flooding

Residents in Jackson, Mississippi, are once again packing up their belongings to evacuate as record-setting rain and rising river waters threaten to seep into their homes today. Officials say the state’s Pearl River is predicted to crest at 35.5 feet this morning, lower than previously anticipated but still high enough to flood streets. As many as 150 homes will likely be affected by the flooding, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said over the weekend, telling residents to “get out now.” Authorities are warning that the communities facing the highest risk are the ones still dealing with the toll of historic flooding in 2020. Two years ago, flooding in several neighborhoods in northeast and downtown Jackson damaged numerous homes beyond repair and left extensive amounts of debris.

3. Shootings

Gun violence again plagued the US this weekend as a number of shootings took place across several states. At least two people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store on Sunday in Bend, Oregon, and a person believed to be the shooter was also found dead at the scene, police said. In Houston, three people were killed and two people were injured early Sunday morning after a man dressed in black set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing. Separately, police are still searching for at least one gunman after a shooting at New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk killed one man and injured four others Saturday night. Authorities say various investigations are underway to determine the shooters’ motives.

4. Covid-19

The federal government is ending its free at-home Covid-19 test program this week. The program, which provided up to 16 free tests per household since the beginning of the year, will be suspended Friday due to a lack of funding and efforts to preserve supply ahead of an anticipated fall surge in cases, a White House official told CNN. The administration launched the initiative in January amid a wave in Omicron variant cases and limited testing availability. However, officials have warned for months that the lack of additional funding from Congress would force them to roll back their Covid-19 response efforts.

5. Ukraine

With the war in Ukraine now past the six-month mark, US and European officials say Ukraine is successfully using a method of resistance warfare developed by the US to fight back against Russia. The concept provides a blueprint for smaller nations to effectively resist and confront a larger neighbor that has invaded. Despite being outnumbered, outgunned, and outmanned by Russia’s vastly superior military, Ukraine has fought back using these tactics against the Kremlin which thought it would romp through the vast majority of Ukraine within a matter of weeks, if not days. Meanwhile, the two countries are blaming each other for shelling Sunday in a Russian-controlled city near a nuclear power plant, which has sparked fears of a potential nuclear accident.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

MTV VMAs 2022: See the full list of winners

Some of the world’s most popular artists were recognized at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Here are the stars who took home shiny new trophies and stunned us with their dazzling runway looks.

Emotional support alligator spotted in Philadelphia

For some, alligators are seen as cold-blooded creatures. But one man sees his pet gator as a companion — and even walks it on a leash.

Father and daughter go viral with Harry Styles concert outfits

If there’s a “Father of the Year” award, this man deserves to be a contender. Watch this heartwarming video of a dad who dressed up to match his young daughter at a Harry Styles concert.

The founder of AriZona Iced Tea had never been to the state

Check out the surprising backstory of how the 99-cent beverage got its name.

Here’s how you can calmly handle common household headaches

Unexpected plumbing leaks and appliance breakdowns can be extremely stressful. But don’t worry, CNN made a list of solutions to frequent household problems so you can feel better prepared when these issues arise.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$12.6 million

That’s how much a Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 sold for at auction on Sunday, making it the most valuable sports collectible in the world, according to Heritage Auctions. Mantle spent 17 years playing for the New York Yankees and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974. The record-breaking baseball card is from his rookie season and is especially valuable because it’s so well-preserved, the auction house said.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The fact that the President would go out and just insult half of America… effectively call half of America semi-fascist because he’s trying to stir up controversy… it’s horribly inappropriate.”

— Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, calling on President Joe Biden to apologize for suggesting that the driving force behind some GOP supporters of former President Donald Trump was akin to “semi-fascism.” In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sununu said Republican voters should be insulted by Biden’s latest jabs against Trump, which have grown distinctly sharper as November’s midterm elections approach. This comes after Biden last week offered one of his sharpest rebukes of Republicans who have remained loyal to Trump and his MAGA credo.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Calling all movie buffs!

This Saturday, movie theaters across the US are offering tickets for just $3 in celebration of National Cinema Day. Also, did you know that America’s movie archive is located in an underground bunker in Virginia? Take a look inside! (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.