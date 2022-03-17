1 officer killed and another wounded in shooting at a Missouri motel

By Christine Sever and Chris Boyette, CNN

One officer is dead and another has been airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis after a man opened fire on two Bonne Terre police officers responding to a disturbance at a motel early Thursday, according to Missouri state troopers.

The officers returned fire and the man was shot and killed, Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.

Around 12:24 a.m., the two officers from the Bonne Terre Police Department were dispatched to the Motel 6 in Bonne Terre for a reported disturbance. When the officers arrived, a man exited the motel room and began firing shots at them, Thompson said.

The officer who died was in his early 30s and had been with Bonne Terre Police about five years, Thompson said. The second officer, who was shot in the leg, is 28 years old and been with the department about seven years.

At the request of the Bonne Terre Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation, Thompson said.

Bonne Terre is a city southwest of St. Louis. According to the police department’s website, the department is comprised of 10 full-time officers, six part-time officers and four auxiliary officers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.