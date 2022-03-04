Student shot and arrested after opening fire on school resource officer and administrator in Kansas, police say

By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

A suspect was shot and taken into custody Friday morning after shooting an administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School in Kansas, police said, citing initial information in the investigation.

There is no longer an active threat, Olathe Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joel Yeldell told reporters.

“If your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department,” the school district tweeted.

It was Yeldell’s understanding, he said, that the suspected shooter attended Olathe East High. He had no other information on the suspect, he said.

Asked if the SRO shot the suspect, the sergeant replied, “Yes, that’s my understanding.”

Information was thin Friday midafternoon, but it appears school administration “contacted” the student in the school’s office area before the student shot the administrator, Yeldell said. Police received a report of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. (11:30 a.m. ET).

“I did hear just shortly before we started that our officer is fine. He’s talking to people at the hospital,” Yeldell said. “Our administrator is also in stable condition and, I believe, expected to survive, as well as the suspect that’s in custody.”

Authorities will release more details on the victims later, he said.

Yeldell had no more information about what led to the shooting, what sort of firearm was used or how many shots were fired, he said.

“We had an SRO, it sounds like, that did his job, so that’s great news and the injuries are expected to be survivable,” Yeldell said.

The sergeant asked parents to remain patient during the reunification process.

Pupils who walk or ride to school with their parents can be picked up at California Trail Middle School. Students who ride the bus and special education students can take their buses home, and students with their own cars “will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles,” the school district said.

The incident marks the 12th shooting at an American campus with K-12 students in 2022, according to a CNN tally.

Olathe East High, which has roughly 2,000 students, is located about a 30-minute drive southwest of Kansas City.

