Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington

The families of five children and four adults killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a $73 million settlement against the now-bankrupt gun manufacturer Remington and its four insurers, the plaintiffs’ attorneys said Tuesday.

Remington was the manufacturer of the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the 2012 massacre that left 20 children and six adults dead in Newtown, Connecticut.

The families of nine slain victims filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Remington in 2014.

A 2005 federal law protects many gun manufacturers from wrongful death lawsuits brought by family members. But attorneys for the families pushed a different approach: trying to hold Remington partly responsible because of its marketing strategy.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs contended that the company marketed rifles by extolling the militaristic qualities of the rifle and reinforcing the image of a combat weapon — in violation of a Connecticut law that prevents deceptive marketing practices.

The US Supreme Court in 2019 decided not to take up an appeal by Remington, effectively allowing the suit to move forward.

In 2020, Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in just over two years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

