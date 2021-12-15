Chicago council OKs $2.9 million settlement for woman police found naked when they broke open door of wrong home

By Michelle Watson and Melissa Alonso, CNN

The Chicago City Council unanimously approved a $2.9 million settlement Wednesday for Anjanette Young, who was found naked and distraught when police officers mistakenly broke into her home in February 2019.

The deal was approved earlier this week by the council’s finance committee and had the backing of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CNN previously reported.

In December 2020, Lightfoot released body camera footage from officers involved.

Three months after the video was released, city officials unveiled proposals to reform the city’s policy and procedures on search warrants.

Police broke open Young’s door looking for an armed felon. They found only Young, a nurse just home from work.

One officer handcuffed and covered her, though her front was still exposed, and another brought her a blanket within about a minute. She was covered or partially covered for 12 minutes until an officer brought her to the bathroom to get dressed.

Videos show Young distraught through the ordeal as she tries to tell officers they have the wrong home.

