Four people were killed in an overnight shooting at an Arizona trailer park

Four people were killed in an overnight shooting in Arizona.

Multiple calls came in around 12:45 a.m. Sunday from a “rather large trailer park community” regarding shots fired, Tucson Police told CNN.

Officers responded to the scene and found three people dead around the trailer where the shooting took place “near the northwest area of the park,” police said.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to Tucson Police.

“This does not appear to be a random act and may have started as a confrontation between two groups,” police told CNN.

Authorities are working to identify the victims and suspects.

