Angela Lansbury Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of actress Angela Lansbury.
Personal
Birth date: October 16, 1925
Birth place: London, England
Birth name: Angela Brigid Lansbury
Father: Edgar Lansbury, businessman
Mother: Moyna (McGill; also seen as MacGill) Lansbury, actress
Marriages: Peter Shaw (August 12, 1949-January 29, 2003, his death); Richard Cromwell (September 1945-August 1946, divorced)
Children: with Peter Shaw: Deirdre Angela, Anthony Peter and David (stepson)
Other Facts
Nominated for seven Tony Awards and won five.
Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards with no wins; 12 of them were for her role of Jessica Fletcher, murder-solving novelist, on “Murder, She Wrote.” She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.
Nominated for three Academy Awards with no wins; received an honorary award.
Holds the record for youngest actress with two Academy Award nominations (by age 20).
Timeline
1940 – Moves from England to the United States.
1943 – Signs a seven-year contract with MGM.
1951 – Becomes a US citizen.
1966 – Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for “Mame.”
1969 – Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for “Dear World.”
1975 – Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for “Gypsy.”
1979 – Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for “Sweeney Todd.”
1984-1996 – Plays mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, in “Murder, She Wrote” on CBS.
November 1988 – Releases a fitness video, “Angela Lansbury’s Positive Moves: A Personal Plan for Fitness and Well-Being at Any Age.”
1991 – Sings the Oscar-winning song, “Beauty and the Beast.”
September 1993 – Hosts the Primetime Emmy Awards.
1996 – Wins a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award and is also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.
2000 – Receives Kennedy Center Honors.
2009 – Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Featured Role – Play) for “Blithe Spirit.”
November 16, 2013 – Lansbury is presented an Honorary Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
December 30, 2013 – The New Year Honours 2014 list is published, naming Lansbury a dame commander of the British Empire for her work in drama, charitable work and philanthropy.
April 16, 2014 – Is formally invested as a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.
November 28, 2017 – In a published interview with British entertainment media company RadioTimes, Lansbury says women “have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive and unfortunately it has backfired on us … Although it’s awful to say, we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”
May 13-20, 2018 – Portrays Aunt March in the Little Women miniseries on PBS.
