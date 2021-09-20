Boy taken into custody after Virginia school shooting that left 2 wounded, police say

CNN - National

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

A boy was taken into custody Monday after a school shooting in Newport News, Virginia, that left two people wounded and two others injured, police said Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred Monday morning at Heritage High School. A male and female, both 17, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.

At least two others were taken to hospitals — one with asthma, and another with an arm injury from when people were running out of the school, Police Chief Steve Drew said. Their conditions were not known.

Drew said there was “some type of altercation” leading up to the incident at the school. He could not say whether the shooter was a student.

“I don’t believe that this is an individual that is searching the community to hurt members,” Drew said earlier in the day, adding that investigators believe the victims were known to the suspect.

Drew said evidence was recovered from the school and its grounds. “There is some footage and some evidence there that we’re looking at,” he said.

Students were evacuated and sent to the tennis court on campus, according to a tweet from the police.

School Superintendent George Parker III said he anticipates the school will go with virtual learning for the next few days and work to make sure students can return safely.

“That will not happen until we have discussed this matter and looked at better ways to ensure something like this never happens again,” he said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet Monday afternoon that he’s “in close contact with first responders.”

He advised people to avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement.

US Sen. Mark Warner tweeted that he’s “closely monitoring the horrifying reports” and “praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more.”

