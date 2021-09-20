Houston police officer slain and another officer wounded while executing a warrant, mayor says. A possible suspect is dead
By Carma Hassan and Amy Simonson, CNN
One of two Houston police officers shot while executing a search warrant has died, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.
The other officer is in stable condition, Turner said during a news conference at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
A possible suspect died at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.
The officers were being taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston Police said.
