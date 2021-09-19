2 injured after a military aircraft crashes in a residential area of Lake Worth, Texas

CNN - National

By Deanna Hackney and Amir Vera, CNN

A pilot instructor and a student were hospitalized Sunday after each ejected from a military training jet that crashed in a residential neighborhood in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Police were notified of the crash in the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails around 10:53 a.m. (11:53 a.m. ET) and on arrival found one person who had ejected from the military training jet caught in power lines, Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian said during a Sunday afternoon news conference. Another person also ejected from the training jet and was found in a neighborhood nearby.

The two were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the fire department said. The military jet was a Navy T-45C Goshawk training jet carrying the instructor and a student, according to a statement from the chief of Naval Air Training.

The instructor is in stable condition, according to the statement. The student’s condition is unknown, but the Navy’s statement said he is alive and receiving treatment at a medical facility. The Navy is assisting with the investigation, the statement read.

The two were conducting a routine training flight that originated from Corpus Christi International Airport. The cause of the crash is unknown. A safety team is en route to the scene for damage assessment.

None of the homes involved in the crash took a direct hit, said Fire Chief Ryan Arthur. The crash site is contained primarily to the backyard area of three homes involved, he said, adding that no residents were injured.

“This incident could’ve been much worse knowing that this plane went down in a residential area here in Lake Worth,” Arthur said.

Three people in the homes were treated and released at the scene, according to a release from Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Kristen O’Hare.

All fires have been extinguished at this time. Fire, police and other public safety agencies remain on the scene.

Lake Worth is about 8 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

CNN has reached out to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Fort Worth, but has yet to hear back.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.