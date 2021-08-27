RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan gets parole on 16th attempt

CNN - National

By Ray Sanchez and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was recommended for parole on Friday. After spending 53 year in prison, the 77-year-old inmate’s fate now rests in the hands of California’s governor.

Two of Kennedy’s surviving sons, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Douglas Kennedy, offered their support for parole during Sirhan’s 16th appearance before the parole board Friday.

“I’m overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face. I think I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love,” said Douglas Kennedy.

The two-person panel recommended parole, but said the decision is not yet final. Despite the recommendation for release, the board’s decision could be reversed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will review the case to determine if the parole grant is consistent with public safety, a process that could take a few months.

