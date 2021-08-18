Two overnight shootings in Youngstown, Ohio, leave six wounded and a man and child dead, police say

CNN - National

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

The Youngstown Police Department (YPD) in Ohio is investigating two fatal shooting incidents that left a 10-year-old girl and a man dead early Wednesday morning, according to YPD Captain Rod Foley.

Officers responded to a shooting on South Avenue and Palmer Avenue just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Foley told CNN on the phone.

Upon arriving, the officers discovered the driver of a truck fatally wounded in the vehicle and an adult male passenger shot and wounded, said Foley. The passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to YPD.

Minutes after that call, police were dispatched to Samuel Street, roughly one mile away, where four people had been shot, including the girl who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Foley.

The three wounded adults were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Foley.

At this time, police believe the two incidents are connected “somehow, but we’re still trying to piece that together,” Foley said.

Investigators are reviewing video footage of a “potential vehicle” involved in the shootings but no suspect(s) or vehicle description has been released by police at this time, according to Foley.

Youngstown is in Northeastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania border and about 75 miles from Cleveland.

