Women are posting their own dancing videos in support of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Women across the world are posting videos on social media of themselves dancing, after criticism was leveled at Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for leaked footage that showed her partying with friends.

The video clips, which appeared last week, showed the 36-year-old leader dancing with friends in a private setting.

Some political opponents condemned Marin’s behavior in the videos as inappropriate for a Prime Minister.

Women have been responding to this criticism by tweeting clips of themselves dancing, using the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna.

“The sky is the limit for Dancing Queens,” one user tweeted.

“We should all dance a little more! I stand in solidarity with Sanna,” another user posted.

“Let’s dance for each other,” another said.

Others have defended Marin and accused her critics of applying a double standard.

“Why can’t she party after work? Do we expect our leaders not to be human beings?” tweeted Ashok Swain, a professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden.

“How shocking!!! A young politician who does her job and enjoys her private life… Why can’t a young woman have fun? I can’t stand gender double standards,” Spanish politician Iratxe García Pérez tweeted. “All my support to @MarinSanna.”

After the release of the videos, Marin acknowledged partying “in a boisterous way” but said she was angry that the footage was leaked to the media. She said alcohol was consumed but that she was not aware of any drug use at the party.

On Monday, Marin’s office announced the negative results of a drug test, taken after an opposition MP called on her to get tested.

