South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

By David McKenzie, CNN

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms, after testing positive on Sunday, the office of the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa “started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honor of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today,” the presidency statement said.

He is however “in good spirits” and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

Ramaphosa is fully vaccinated and is in self-isolation in Cape Town, his office also said, adding that he has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

This is a developing story.

