Democratic congressman’s staff attacked by man with baseball bat

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference on climate action the House members spoke on the need to increase clean energy investments and be less reliant on foreign oil. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Originally Published: 15 MAY 23 14:04 ET

Updated: 15 MAY 23 14:05 ET

By Kristin Wilson, CNN

(CNN) -- Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax.

"An individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," Connolly said.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man was arrested.

