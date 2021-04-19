Michael Thompson celebrates first birthday outside of prison in over 20 years

National-World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A birthday celebration for a mid-Michigan man recently released from prison.

Michael Thompson spent more than two decades behind bars but recently had his sentence commuted. Now as a free man he celebrated his 70th birthday.

Thompson was emotional and fighting back tears as he celebrates his first birthday outside of prison in more than 20 years.

“Many people I ain’t seen in a long time,” Thompson said.

Thompson was granted clemency and released from prison in January after he was sentenced 40 to 60 years for selling weed and owning guns. The nonviolent offender served 22 years of his sentence.

As he celebrates another year of life, he said what he is looking forward to most is prison reform.

“I just want to bring awareness. A lot of people don’t understand. I know guys Horace Petterson and guys been in prison for 36 years for a fist fight. That’s ridiculous,” Thompson said.

Claudia Perkins-Milton worked with Thompson before he was sent to prison and came to celebrate him today.

“It is wonderful, I am so glad that he is free I think that all of the people for the cannabis should be free,” Perkins-Milton said.

She said like Thompson, there are a lot of good people who are incarcerated with unnecessary length.

“That was an egregious sentence. 40 to 60 years for a nonviolent crime? He didn’t kill anybody,” Perkins-Milton said.

Thompsons daughter emotional yet happy to be celebrating her father’s 70th birthday in person today.

“I’m just grateful and blessed to see my father to be enjoying this moment with all the loved ones who cares about him and it shows today,” Rashawnda Littles said.

