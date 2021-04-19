Flags raise awareness about Burma

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — People at Centennial Park saw 1,000 white flags near the Parthenon on Saturday.

The flags were placed as part of a protest surrounding the Myanmar military coup.

The Burma communities want to remind everyone of the coup.

The protesters said each flag represents a life lost in the Asian country.

“We have 200 Burmese families who live here in Nashville, but we come out every Saturday to a different part of Nashville,” said David Louis, an event organizer.

Saturday also marked the Burmese New Year.

The group hopes their protests here help give voices to the people struggling in Burma.

