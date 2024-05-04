Neighbors react to shooting over a child exchange in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman is in custody tonight after shots were fired on the 1900 block of Abbington Street in southeast Colorado Springs Friday around 7 p.m. Neighbors in the area say they were woken up from their nap and assumed it was children playing until they heard adult voices "screaming."

"I had woken up from hearing a lot of screaming," Josie Nielson, a neighbor, said. "It sounded like kids screaming, which happens a lot in our neighborhood. Then, I hear adults start to scream, which isn't normal, and I hear someone yell, 'Chill out.' And then I heard three distinct what sounded like gunshots and then a bunch of honking."

Neilson said police responded quickly to the incident, and she opened her door to see the street barricaded off, and many police cars and undercover cars on scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they responded to the scene after multiple calls reporting gunshots came in. They say they were able to contact the victim immediately and then took one woman, Regina Robinson, into custody immediately after she surrendered.

She is currently in the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.