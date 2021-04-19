Crews search for woman seen struggling in River

National-World

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Crews resumed their search Monday for a woman who witnesses saw struggling in the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg on Sunday.

Crews went to the area near the City Island Bath House just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses had reported seeing the woman alone in the middle of the river.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, the leading agency in the search, immediately called for additional resources, including Harrisburg River Rescue with their sonar equipment, a drone and a state police helicopter.

Officials say the area they are searching is about 6 feet deep and the water temperature is in the 50s. The water is also very muddy.

Because the current is so fast, divers had difficulty staying in one area.

So, they tried one last time with more weight, which would allow them to dive deeper and stay down longer. But Sunday’s search came up with nothing.

