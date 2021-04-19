Authorities are searching for a former sheriff’s detective after an Austin, Texas shooting left 3 dead

National-World

Authorities are looking for a former sheriff’s office detective suspected of killing three people in a shooting in Austin, Texas.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS. The shooting appears to be “a domestic situation that is isolated,” Austin police said in a tweet.

“Obviously this is a tragedy. We have people who have lost their lives out here,” Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said during a Sunday news briefing. “The danger still remains high at this point.”

Police identified the suspect, who is still at large, as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41.

It is unknown if Broderick fled on foot or in a vehicle and authorities said they’re concerned he could be hiding or take a hostage, Chacon said.

“We’re going to be doing our very best to conduct the best investigation that we can and also to get this person into custody as quickly as possible and hopefully with no further loss of life,” Chacon said during the briefing.

Chacon said people should still be vigilant and not approach the suspect if they see him.

Suspect is former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective who was charged with sexual assault of a child, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark told CNN.

Dark said Broderick resigned from the department last year after he was arrested and charged in the child sexual assault case. He was arrested June 6, 2020 and released on bond the same month.

CNN has reached out to the Travis County prosecutor for more information and is working to obtain the affidavit in the case.

Austin police, fire and EMS responded to the city’s Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, where they found three people suffering gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The shooting was targeted and the three victims — two women and one man — knew Broderick, according to Chacon. A child was involved but has been located and is safe, he added.

The motive in the shooting is currently unknown.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the wrong date for Stephen Nicholas Broderick’s arrest on charges of sexual assault of a child. It was June 6.