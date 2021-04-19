2 more lawsuits filed in connection to United Airlines engine explosion

National-World

DENVER (KCNC) — Two lawsuits have been filed on behalf of two passengers aboard United Airlines flight 328 when the plane suffered an engine explosion in February. These are the latest in a handful of lawsuits that have been filed in connection to the explosion.

The plane departed Denver International Airport on Feb. 20 on its way to Honolulu. Debris fell onto neighborhoods in Broomfield damaging some homes and vehicles.

Clifford Law Offices attorneys say the two travelers are suffering from significant trauma from the flight. The lawsuits are asking for at least $50,000 in damages.

“The passengers on this flight thought it was going to be their last,” said Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, an internationally-renown aviation firm, in a statement. “Imagine as a passenger looking out the window of a plane and helplessly watching the engine on fire. The terror you experience lasts a lifetime.”

In March, CBS4 reported on another passenger who filed a class-action lawsuit against United for failing to properly inspect and maintain its aircraft.

Jonathan Corbett, the man’s attorney, told CBS4, “It is just the way that these planes age and United’s failure to account for that caused these travelers to have to deal with 18 minutes of whether they were going to live or die.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said one engine fan blade was cracked, and its surface was consistent with metal fatigue. A second fan blade is also in question.

