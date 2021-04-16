Chiropractor accused of falsely saying products he sold could treat, prevent COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis-area chiropractor is accused deceptively marketing products, saying they could treat or prevent COVID-19.

In a complaint filed by the Justice Department on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), authorities say that Eric Neptune was claiming that products he sold with Vitamin D and Zinc were scientifically proven to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Neptune and his company Quickwork claimed that people who get enough “Vitamin D are 52 percent less likely to die and that people who get enough Vitamin D are 77 percent less likely to get the disease,” authorities say. The products were sold under the brand name “Wellness Warrior.”

The action by the FTC is the first under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.