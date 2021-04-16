Baby taken to hospital after being found with dead woman in YMCA facility

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — A baby is hospitalized after being found with a dead woman in the transitional housing wing of a Boston YMCA facility.

Boston Police said they were conducting a death investigation on Huntington Ave. Thursday around noon. It is not clear how the woman died.

The YMCA director said the facility has a policy that if they don’t see a resident within 48 hours, they check on them. When someone checked on the woman’s apartment, they found her dead inside.

“Anyone who participates in the program, we check on them on a regular basis and we call those wellness checks,” said YMCA President James Morton. “So if we don’t see someone or they were supposed to participate in a meeting and didn’t show up, then we would go and check on them.”

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No further details are currently available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.