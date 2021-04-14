Sales of toilet paper falls after panic buying of 2020

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It seems the panic buying of paper products has slowed down.

Sales of toilet paper dropped more than 32-percent in the 12 weeks ending April 3 compared to the same period a year ago.

That’s according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.

In the same period, purchases of paper towels fell more than 18 percent. And multipurpose wet wipes sales are down almost 16 percent versus a year ago.

Nielsen IQ says overall sales of household and cleaning products remain higher than they were pre-pandemic. But they have come down from the early pandemic months as consumers are buying at a more normal pace instead of hoarding.

This has also allowed suppliers to replenish inventory to keep up with demand.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.