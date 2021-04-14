First responder being hailed hero after saving man from burning wreckage

National-World

GRATIOT COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A first responder is being hailed a hero after saving a man from a burning vehicle in St. Louis on Tuesday.

On April 13, Keith Hunt and his partner Chloe Allen were transferring a patient in Gratiot County when they came across a crash that occurred a couple minutes before they got there. A man was trapped in an overturned pickup truck that was on fire and he was unable to free himself, Mobile Medical Response said.

Hunt was able to extricate the man by himself from the burning wreckage. The driver ended up having minor injuries.

“If it weren’t for Keith, he most certainly would have died in the fire,” MMR said.

“In the day and age where most will grab their cell phone to record and live stream for their 15 minutes of fame, some will pass on the popularity to do what they were not asked to do for those they owe nothing to because that is what a hero does! Well done Mr. Hunt,” St. Louis Police Chief Richard Ramereiz said.

