Baby girl born 23 weeks premature leaves hospital to go home

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WCBS) — A baby girl born 23 weeks premature left Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla to finally go home Monday.

Ada, now 13 months old, weighed just over one pound when she was born in February 2020.

After intensive therapy, Ada is now able to breathe, move and learn on her own.

“Every time I saw a baby go home for the past 13-and-a-half months, I would always whisper to Ada, ‘It’s going to be your turn someday. You’re going to go home, too.’ And today I finally got to say that to her,” said Ada’s mother Laurena Mesnard.

Ada lost her twin brother, Weston, hours after they were born.

The family, from Poughkeepsie, has received nearly 100 cards from community members across Dutchess County.

