Minnesota National Guard deployed after protests over a man’s death following a police shooting during a traffic stop

National-World

Hundreds protested Sunday night after a Black man in Minnesota was shot by a police officer and died following a traffic stop.

The incident happened earlier that afternoon in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles from where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz identified the man killed in Sunday’s incident as Daunte Wright.

“Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement,” Walz wrote in a tweet.

At around 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), police say they were trying to take a man into custody after they determined he had outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. He got back into his vehicle and an officer shot him, police said. He then drove several blocks before striking another vehicle, police said.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said police and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures following the crash, but the man died at the scene.

Protesters gathered Sunday evening and marched toward the police department, leading to what the city’s mayor described as “growing civil unrest.”

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KARE on Sunday showed several police cars around the Brooklyn Center crash site being swarmed by crowds of people following the death. The video showed people attempting to damage police cars.

The state deployed the Minnesota National Guard, and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott issued a curfew through 6 a.m. Monday local time (7 a.m. ET).

Curfew is ordered and schools are closed

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told CNN affiliate WCCO her 20-year-old son called her as he was getting pulled over.

“He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror,” the mother said, crying. “A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he’d been shot.”

“He didn’t deserve to be shot and killed like this,” Wright said.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is on the scene and will conduct an investigation into the incident, Gannon said.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools announced that schools will be closed Monday and move to distance learning “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting, Superintendent Dr. Carly Baker wrote in a message posted on the school’s website.

“I haven’t entirely processed the tragedy that took place in our community and I’m prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our students, families, staff members and community members.”

A crowd marches towards the police department

About 100 people were at the initial scene and 100 to 200 people later marched toward the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioner John Harrington said at an overnight press conference.

After nightfall, the groups of people had gathered around the Brooklyn Center Police Department, CNN crews on scene reported. Officers held a line outside of the department, with some officers positioned on top of the building.

Harrington said there were reports of people throwing rocks and other objects at the police department building. There were also reports of shots fired in the area of the department, according to Harrington.

While one group stayed at the police department, a second group was seen at the Shingle Creek Mall, where around 20 businesses were broken into, Harrington said.

A majority of the crowd at the police department was later dispersed, Harrington said.

A police representative announced that it was an unlawful assembly over a speaker and gave the group a 10-minute warning to disperse at 9:30 p.m.

Five minutes later, they were given another warning to leave before a loud boom went off and people took off running. Some of the crowd remained.

In nearby Minneapolis, Harrington said, a strike team was deployed to deal with reports of break-ins and shots fired.

“You will see a robust assortment of National Guard, state and local police departments working together over the next two or three days,” Harrington said.