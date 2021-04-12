Knoxville police say multiple agencies are on scene of school shooting

National-World

Knoxville Police Department (KPD) in Tennessee said that multiple agencies are at the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

There are multiple gunshot victims reported, KPD said in a tweet on Monday, including one of their officers.

The investigation is “active,” police said.

A reunification site is set up at the baseball field behind the school, police said in another tweet.

This is a developing story.