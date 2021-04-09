Police investigating attack on postal employee

National-World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Flint Police Department is investigating an assault involving a postal worker.

The incident was caught on video and circulated on social media. It happened on April 8 when the postal employee was delivering mail in River Village Apartments, Flint Police said.

“We are communicating with the United States Postal Inspector and will be working with the inspector throughout the investigation,” police said.

Police said they will present arrest warrants on two suspects to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office on April 9.

The postal employee is in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Flint Police or Crime Stoppers.

