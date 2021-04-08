Teen charged in fatal Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Munoz

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Charges have been filed against the 17-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing 32-year-old Monique Munoz in February, Munoz’s family said Wednesday.

“It brought me to tears, because it’s like we’ve been fighting for so long,” Carol Cardona, Munoz’s mother, said. “I don’t understand as a mother when your child is killed why you have to fight so hard to get charges filed or even enough attention.”

The crashed happened just after 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue when a teen, behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, collided with Munoz, who was driving a silver Lexus.

Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.

Nearly a month after the crash, police confirmed that the teen had been booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter Feb. 23 and said the department would be sending the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The teen’s father, millionaire James Khuri, said in March that his son had suffered brain damage and could barely walk after getting out of the intensive care unit. Khuri also apologized in an Instagram post offering prayers for the Munoz family.

“I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected,” he wrote. “Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter.”

Munoz’s family has been holding rallies at the site of the crash since it happened, demanding charges be filed against the teen. The family has claimed the teen was receiving special treatment because his family is wealthy and connected.

“We’re gonna keep continuing to be her voice until justice is finally, finally served,” Cardona said.

The teen’s arraignment is scheduled for April 23 in Inglewood juvenile court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.