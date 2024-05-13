Skip to Content
CNN - National

MAP: Track the air quality across the US

By
Published 6:14 AM

By Byron Manley, Curt Merrill, Renée Rigdon and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — People in the US are under air quality alerts after smoke from wildfires in Canada wafted across the border. The smoke is impacting cities in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, as well as several tribal areas, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.

This map, which updates every 30 minutes, shows the air quality in your area.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content