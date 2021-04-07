MPD: 3 people seriously injured following pit bull attack

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Three people are seriously after two pit bulls got loose and attacked several people near 28th and Melvin on Wednesday, April 7.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 11:35 a.m.

An individual fired shots at the dogs, subsequently striking them, in attempt to free the victims from the dogs.

The dogs were taken by Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control.

Police say a 36-year-old woman, 26-year-old man, and a 75-year-old man sustained serious injuries. The victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

