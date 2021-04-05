Police: Homeless man arrested after attacking Asian woman

National-World

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly attacking an Asian woman in Center City this weekend.

Police say the man walked up to the 27-year-old woman, struck her in the face and walked away without exchanging any words.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday along North 11th Street.

The woman was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Alex White.

White, who is homeless, was arrested at 11th and Arch Streets.

He was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

There is no word if race was the motive for the attack.

The incident remains under investigation.

