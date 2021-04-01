Donations, food, instruments and more stolen from New Haven church

National-World

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A New Haven church, burglarized.

Church leaders say electronics, instruments and donations were all taken from the church in the middle of the day.

“It’s sad, he feels so sad that somebody would do that,” said church leader Jonathan Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Pastor Roberto Rivera restored the Iglesia Pentecostal Jehova in 2011.

The two have been working to serve the community for the past 10 years.

On March 18, Pastor Rivera walked into the church to find donations, electronics, and food all having been stolen.

Security cameras caught a man breaking into a side window of the church around 10 a.m.

The video footage shows him filling up a car with items from inside.

“He took a laptop. He ended up taking a piano, congas. He took a couple of speakers that we had there and monitors,” Gonzalez said. “We have a food pantry where he actually went into our food pantry and ended up taking a lot of chicken, a lot of canned goods which is actually free for the community.”

He estimates $12,000 worth of items were stolen.

“We feel sorry for the community and for the church members that sacrifice themselves that give their sweat out, their donations, and how they work together with the pastor and this church to have the little bit we have,” he added.

Gonzalez said police have not made any arrests, but they’re working with officers to find the person responsible, and to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

