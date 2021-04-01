Discussion over legalizing recreational marijuana continues in CT

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — The federal government considers it illegal but that’s not stopping states from legalizing recreational marijuana.

New York just joined the list, so Connecticut is now surrounded by states where you can buy marijuana.

“It’s bad, I honestly don’t think we should put police in a situation where they can’t test for it,” said Lynn Fournier, of Berlin.

“That’s what most of the states are doing nowadays. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” said Karen Bartolotta, of Cromwell.

Recreational marijuana draws mixed opinions, but the pressure is on.

New York has just legalized it, and it’s been sold in Massachusetts for over two years.

Connecticut’s legislature has been debating it for years.

“Are we going to wait for legal pot to stretch through New Rochelle back to Westport before we need to legalize and regulate this drug on our own,” said State Senator Steve Stafstrom, chairman of the state’s Judiciary Committee.

He supports legislation, saying they’re working on how to tax it and the equity part, which creates opportunities for people of color to grow and sell it.

Many Republicans are against it. The House minority leader said if we are going to legalize it, we should limit THC levels and allow people to grow their own.

“For Connecticut to suggest that they’re trying to regulate the market is frankly a joke. The bill proposed deregulates the market and skies the limit and allows government and people to profit,” said State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.

This week, the Judiciary Committee is expected to take up recreational marijuana, and once again, there are many things being considered.

Democrats are optimistic and Republicans want more restrictions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.