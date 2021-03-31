Elementary students collect cereal to help feed families

National-World

MILLS RIVER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Glenn C. Marlow Elementary School took the Cereal Box Domino Challenge to benefit Interfaith Assistance Ministries.

Since early March, the school has been collecting boxes of cereal to donate to the organization, which is currently serving more than 300 families a week with a week’s worth of food.

“This cereal will feed 500-plus families, and it’s just an amazing thing,” Interfaith Assistance Ministries’ Wally Moneyhun said.

“I love helping everybody after school, and I love helping out our community,” fifth-grader Camdyn said.

“You talk about going above and beyond, this school and this community really stepped up for Interfaith Ministries,” principal John Art said.

The school collected about 575 boxes of cereal.

Interfaith Assistance Ministries is also challenging other schools in Western North Carolina to take part in the challenge.

