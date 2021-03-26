A total of 12 fully vaccinated people in Hawai’i have contracted Covid-19

National-World

HAWAII (KITV) — The Department of Health (DOH) says a total of 12 people have contracted Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated.

They’re called ‘breakthrough cases,’ comprised of 10 Hawai’i residents and two non-residents that were vaccinated in other states. Ages ranged from 26-years-old to 74-years-old.

Among the cases in Aloha State residents, nine people had been recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and one person received the Moderna shot.

“The median time from receipt of 2nd vaccine dose to date of collection of a first SARS-CoV-2 positive specimen was 45 days (range, 21–68 days),” DOH reports. “The B.1.1.7 variant was detected in 2 of 2 specimens (1 Oahu, 1 Maui) for which whole genome sequencing has been performed; sequencing is pending for additional specimens.”

None of the breakthrough cases had to be hospitalized. Six people reported mild symptoms and four were asymptomatic.

DOH says no transmission has been identified from breakthrough cases in Hawai’i.

