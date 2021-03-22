Military training drone washes ashore on Florida beach

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Beachgoers in the Boynton Beach area made quite the discovery Friday morning – a military training drone that had washed ashore.

The drone was found on the beach near Ocean Ridge Hammock Park at around 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, the training drone belongs to the United States Air Force.

Ocean Ridge Police investigators say a bystander saw the drone on the beach and called 911. The police department contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which sent its explosive ordinance unit to check out the drone.

The sheriff’s office determined the drone was safe and posed no threat to the public.

US Air Force leaders tell WPBF 25 News the drone was shot down as part of a training exercise out of Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City. It’s unclear when the training exercise occurred.

Air Force leaders say the vast majority of these drones are picked up by military boats but occasionally, one of them is not found.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.