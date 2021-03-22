Lineman worker killed when basket he was in falls 106ft to the ground

National-World

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — One lineman is dead and another is in critical condition after an overnight industrial accident in Chambers County.

According to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to a call of an industrial accident just outside the city limits of Mont Belview near FM 1942 and Hatcherville Road.

Authorities said two linemen were working on a high voltage transmission line about 106 feet off the ground in a metal basket attached to a crane. During the work, the basket is said to have become unstable, separated from the crane and fell to the ground.

At the scene, Justice of the Peace Blake Sylvia pronounced one worker dead and the other one was taken to Memorial Hermann in Houston in critical condition.

