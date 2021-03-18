Marine awarded for saving child caught in rip current in 2019

National-World

CAMP LEJEUNE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A 2d Marine Division Marine has received the highest non-combat honor for saving a 10-year-old child at the Surf City Beach in May of 2019.

Sergeant Danny P. McDonald, a scout sniper currently serving with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (2/6), received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal during a ceremony aboard Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.

McDonald, a Corporal at the time, was enjoying a day at the beach on May 4, 2019, when officials say he heard a “frantic cry for help” from a boy caught in a rip current and struggling to stay afloat. The boy had been carried approximately 300 feet out from the shoreline, and McDonald swam out to his aid “with complete disregard for his own personal safety,” officials say.

“At first, I didn’t really register what was going on at the time,” said Sgt. McDonald. “I heard him screaming from distance and I thought it was kids yelling and playing in the water. I realized the screaming was becoming more and more frequent and a lot louder, and a crowd was gathering at the beach. I got up to see what was going on and I saw him struggling out in the water. I immediately sprinted across the sand and dove into the water.”

When he reached the boy, McDonald says he realized the boy was also having a seizure. He took the boy and began swimming back to shore against the strong rip current, eventually reaching shallow water and pulling the boy to safety.

Officials say a U.S. Navy Corpsman was also at the beach that day and helped render medical aid. Other Marines in the area called 911, and first responders soon arrived to take care of the boy. According to officials, eyewitness accounts have indicated the boy would have drowned had McDonald not jumped in to save him.

“If not me, then who,” said McDonald. “That’s what it boils down to. I would do it to anyone in any situation and I would hope someone would help me if I’m ever in trouble.”

“I’m super glad the kid was ok,” he added. “EMS showed up and took care of him. Upon EMS showing up and making sure he was okay, I talked with the professionals over there and they told me he would be alright.”

According to officials, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal is awarded to individuals serving in any capacity who perform acts of heroism that do not involve actual conflict with an enemy force. In cases such as Sgt. McDonald’s, the medal also signifies that the recipient risked their own life.

“It’s honestly bigger than something I could ever imagine. Just by something happening on the beach, out of the blue, turned into something this big. It’s honestly humbling,” added McDonald. “I’m super honored for everyone to show up in support and (thankful to) the people who presented the award and to the people involved pushing this up all the way it went. I greatly appreciate it.”

Sgt. McDonald’s leadership praised him for the actions he took that day.

“It exemplifies what it means to be a Marine. The initiative, fearlessness in the face of danger and hardship, it’s exactly what we want all Marines to do,” said Captain Walter Graves, company commander of Weapons Company, 2/6. He continued, “We have all of these characteristics that define Marines, our honor, our courage, and our commitment. Sgt. McDonald models each of those characteristics.”

