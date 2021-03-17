Police made 325 traffic stops during two-day anti-street racing operation

National-World

GWINNETT, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Gwinnett County police said they conducted more than 300 traffic stops during a two-day sweep aimed at street racing operations earlier this month, which resulted in several arrests of people wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

The stops conducted on March 5 and March 6 are part of an ongoing effort to target street racing in the county. Police targeted several groups who were participating in street racing over the the two-day period, and used the department helicopter to capture cars involved in the racing-related activities.

“The police department recognizes that the act of street racing places a large risk to both the people involved in the activity, as well as all other vehicles on the roadway,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said. “In order to combat this conduct, the police department has reallocated resources to identify groups of people involved and respond in a strong enforcement capacity.”

Racing-related activities captured by the police helicopter’s video equipment included laying drags in a parking lots. Flynn said the participants, who were seen doing donuts in the parking lot, caused property damage to the lot before they were stopped by police.

A police report shows the activities captured on the video took place shortly after midnight on March 6 at 2975 Northwoods Parkway in the Norcross area.

In all, there were 325 traffic stops on that Friday and Saturday. Those stops results in the issuing of 134 traffic tickets. Meanwhile, seven people were arrested on felony warrants and three more people were arrested on misdemeanor warrants.

Flynn said the police department plans to continue its efforts to target street racing activities around the county.

“The individuals who are participating in street racing activity have shown a propensity to drive at a high rate of speed, flee from police at high rates of speed, and place undue danger on other motorists,” Flynn said.

Anyone who has information about street racing activities, including the ones that occurred March 5 and March 6, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit stopcrimeATL.com.

There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-017433.

