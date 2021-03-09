Senior home residents reunite with loved ones after a year apart

National-World

ALEDO, Illinois (WQAD) — The Brookstone of Aledo senior living center opened its doors to visitors Friday afternoon, reuniting residents with their families for the first time in months.

The home had been locked down to the outside for almost an entire year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and finally got clearance to open up.

Many of the home’s 65 residents held heartfelt reunions with loved ones, and News8 was at the scene to capture the moments of love.

Even through the moment of levity, staff are still working hard to keep everyone safe.

90% of the home’s workers have been fully vaccinated, and are maintaining health procedures such as twice-daily screenings for staff and temperature checks for all visitors.

