Woman thwarts suspected scammer going door-to-door pretending to work for PGE

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — An Oregon City woman recently thwarted a suspected scammer who was going door-to-door pretending to work for Portland General Electric.
Police say it happened on March 1 in the Tower Vista neighborhood.
Marie Thiele told FOX 12 that the man was trying to sell her solar panels. The interaction was caught on a Ring camera.
Thiele demanded to see his work identification card, but he could not provide one and left.
A PGE spokesperson told FOX 12 the company does partner with Green Mountain Energy to sell renewable power programs from time-to-time, but employees always wear ID and company logos on their uniforms.
The spokesperson also said the company does not sell solar panels door-to-door.
Thiele said she had seen posts warning that after the winter storm impostors might be going door-to-door saying they were from the power company.
She said she warned her neighbors about the impostor.
Police don’t know who the man is and are calling him a possible scammer. They are investigating and warning others about these kinds of scams.
