Equatorial Guinea blasts kill more than 12, injure hundreds

National-World

Explosions in Equatorial Guinea killed more than a dozen people and injured hundreds on Sunday, according to the Central African country’s health ministry.

The explosions took place at a military base in the port city of Bata, leaving many missing under the rubble, the ministry said.

It said at least 17 people had been killed and more than 400 injured.

“We ask for the contribution of blood donors,” the health ministry said on Twitter, calling on volunteer health personnel to go to Bata Regional Hospital.

It said health workers and the fire brigade were providing care to victims and transferring those with serious injuries to hospitals.

Equatorial Guinea is one of Africa’s smallest countries, with just over 850,000 residents. Bata is one of the country’s two cities with populations of more than 30,000, the other being the island-based capital Malabo.